City Flatts offers chic beauty bar, open to the public

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) If you’re in search of a cool place, that offers many different experiences, we’ve got a great stop for you…

Delicious food and drinks, a beauty bar where you can relax and get gorgeous, and oh yeah, it’s a boutique hotel too! But not just any hotel – a LEED gold certified one.

We’re talking about City Flats Hotel, with locations in downtown Grand Rapids and Holland. Today, we’re taking you inside the Grand Rapids location, for a tour!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

City Flats and the City Sen Lounge are open to the public – you don’t have to be a hotel guest to experience the lounge or salon. And, it’s locally owned!

The Happy Hour in the City Sen Lounge sounds incredible. You don’t usually hear of Happy Hour being 7 days a week… and from 4 to 7pm. That’s a great deal!

The Grand Rapids location, which we showed in this story, is located right in the heart of the city on Monroe Center, one block east of Rosa Parks Circle… the other location is in downtown Holland on East 7th Street.

You can find more information at http://cityflatshotel.com/location/grand-rapids/

