Fishing boat catches fire, sinks near Ludington

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — A recreational fishing boat sank in Lake Michigan after catching fire on Tuesday morning.

All five people aboard the 31-foot boat were rescued, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, and one was treated for smoke inhalation.

The Ludington Daily News reports a crew on a nearby fishing boat helped the boaters after the fire began off Ludington State Park, just south of Big Sable Lighthouse.

The Coast Guard and local authorities also responded. The Coast Guard says the boat sank in 75 feet of water.

The names of the vessel and the occupants were not immediately available.

——

Information from: Ludington Daily News

Video courtesy the U.S. Coast Guard

