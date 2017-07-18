Frontier flights to Orlando to begin at Ford Airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A low-cost airline is returning to Gerald R. Ford International Airport to offer nonstop flights to Orlando, Florida.

Frontier Airlines will start nonstop flights from Grand Rapids to Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Dec. 13 The flights depart from Grand Rapids at 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, according to the airline’s website.

This marks the return of the low-cost air carrier to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Frontier Airlines started flying out of Grand Rapids in 2010 until discontinuing services in September 2013.

The airport is making an announcement Tuesday regarding air service operations. It’s unknown if the new flights are related to the announcement.

