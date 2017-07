EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a man reported missing after he was discharged from the hospital has been found.

Charles Johnson is diabetic and has dementia.

Police say Johnson was discharged from Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital before he was reported missing around 9 a.m. Tuesday. He disappeared while walking back to his home on Oakland Avenue SW.

However at 1:50 p.m., officers reported Johnson had been found “safe and sound” and reunited with his family.

