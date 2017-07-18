Man injured in Cass County diving accident

CALVIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Illinois man is in the hospital after a diving accident during a family gathering in Cass County.

The sheriff’s office was called to Diamond Lake in Calvin Township around 1:37 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators determined 26-year-old Nicholas Younglove of Illinois dove into a shallow area of the lake and hit his head.

A relative pulled Younglove from the water. Paramedics took him to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana for treatment. His condition is unclear.

The sheriff’s office says drugs and alcohol were not factors in the incident, which remains under investigation.

