MSU basketball visits Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State University men’s basketball team celebrated Christmas in July with patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

Players and coaches from the team, including Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson and Xavier Tillman, were among the Spartans on hand visiting the children.

Bridges surprised many by choosing to return to MSU for his sophomore season rather than entering the NBA Draft, where many analysts predicted him to be a top-10 selection.

“We always, as coaches, feel honored when somebody chooses us to come and play and attend MSU and we’re certainly honored that Miles chose to come back and play with us for another year,” assistant coach Dan Fife said.

Bridges focused on the basketball when making his decision on coming back to school.

“I came back because I love MSU and I think we have a great chance to win a national championship,” Bridges said. “I don’t know, money can wait.”

