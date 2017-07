AUGUSTA, Mich. (WOOD) — The Augusta Police Department was able to locate the parents of a child who was found wandering a main road in Augusta for hours on Monday.

Police said reports of a little girl walking alone on M-96 started at 6:15 p.m., and the child was found after a police and neighborhood search.

The girl was taken into protective custody for two hours while police located her parents, who were found at 10 p.m.

There were no previous issues with the parents, police said.

