Remaining GR kidnapping suspects ordered to trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two of the four suspects accused of kidnapping a Grand Rapids man and forcing him to withdraw money from ATMs have been bound to circuit court.

Robert Kenneth-Daniel Long, 24, and 19-year-old Marquan Cummings were in court on Tuesday for preliminary examinations and bound over to Kent County Circuit Court.

The other two suspects, Logan Love and Qumari Trimble, both 20, were bound to circuit court for trial on July 11 after waiving preliminary examinations and a probable cause conference.

Authorities say the four men kidnapped 53-year-old Robert Lee Long from his Grand Rapids home, bound him using duct tape, assaulted him and drove him to ATMs forcing him to withdraw money.

The four suspects then drove Long about 75 miles from Grand Rapids to Ithaca, where he escaped nearly seven hours later and got assistance from a passing driver who called 911.

The suspects were later arrested in Grand Rapids.

Prosecutors said Love is Robert Lee Long’s son and Robert Kenneth-Daniel Long is Robert Lee Long’s nephew. Cummings and Trimble are brothers, but unrelated to the victim.

Robert Kenneth-Daniel Long and Love are each charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnapping. Cummings and Trimble are each charged of armed robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

