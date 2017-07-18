Santana and Ann Wilson at Soaring Eagle: your chance at free tickets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle is known for their legendary performers. Take a night out and experience the magic that happens on stage!
Upcoming shows at Soaring Eagle:
- Santana – Contest – http://wp.me/p4yStY-1xHL
- R Kelly
- I love the 90’s
- Matchbox 20
Looking for a getaway with your loved ones? Soaring Eagle has more than gambling and concerts – if you’re interested in fine dining or water park fun, take a look at the links below.
Dining options at Soaring Eagle:
http://www.soaringeaglecasino.com/dine.aspx