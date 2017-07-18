Wyoming man arrested on child porn charges

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming man has been arrested for child sexually abusive material following an investigation into his online activity.

Rodney Keith Buchanan, a 51-year-old habitual offender, was arraigned on July 14 for several charges issued by the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office, according to a Michigan State Police press release.

Police said evidence was recovered during a search of his home on July 12.

Buchanan is charged with child sexually abusive material distribution, child sexually abusive activity, child sexually abusive material possession and using a computer to commit a crime.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

