2nd fire at Norton Shores Christian community deemed arson

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) –- Authorities are stepping up security after two suspicious fires inside a Christian community along Lake Michigan in Norton Shores.

Both fires happened late at night at homes on the grounds of the Maranatha Bible & Missionary Conference in the 1800 block of Channel Road.

Crews were called to the most recent fire at 10:51 p.m. on July 13. That house was a total loss.

The first arson happened about seven months earlier, on Sept. 10 at 10:29 p.m. and caused $300,000 in damage, according to Norton Shores police.

Norton Shores police have assigned officers to the complex to help Marantha security officers patrol the area.

The Maranatha Association has also partnered with Silent Observer to offer a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged assist in the investigation is asked to contact Norton Shores Police Department at 231.733.2691 or Silent Observer at 231.72.CRIME.

