3 boys, woman injured in crash near Holland

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three boys from Holland were seriously injured in a car crash northwest of the city Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Riley Street in Park Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The three boys — ages 6, 9 and 11 — were in a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Maya Tardy. Authorities say Tardy was westbound on Riley and stopped at the intersection, but then failed to yield to another vehicle, which led to the collision.

The boys, whose names were not released Wednesday evening, was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries.

Tardy, of the Louisville, Kentucky area, sustained minor injuries and was also hospitalized.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 59-year-old from Holland, was not injured.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

