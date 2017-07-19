Authorities search amid investigation into missing woman

Related Coverage Police searching for Detroit-area woman missing for 2 weeks

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are searching a park as part of an investigation into the disappearance of a Detroit-area woman and asking the public to keep an eye out for potential evidence.

Twenty-eight-year-old Danielle Stislicki of Farmington Hills was reported missing in December after last being seen leaving her job in Southfield. Law enforcement officials including police and other agencies converged Wednesday morning on Hines Park in Livonia for the search.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus says investigators don’t believe Stislicki is alive. An investigation into a 30-year-old man charged in June following a sexual assault at the park prompted the search.

Police want people to keep an eye out for Stislicki’s blue coat, black shirt, jeans and boots. They also want people to watch for a tan and brown striped comforter.

