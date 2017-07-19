Authorities seek missing Galesburg man with dementia

GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing Galesburg man with dementia.

Daniel Klosterman, 73, was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday, leaving Paw Paw. Klosterman had left his Galesburg home an hour earlier, but never returned home.

Klosterman is 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. He wears glasses and has blue eyes. Klosterman was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt with pinstripes, blue jeans and white shoes.

He was last seen driving a 2010 Ford pickup truck with an extended cab and a Michigan license plate of 4482J3 with a disability designation.

Authorities say Klosterman becomes easily confused. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8821, extension 6.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

