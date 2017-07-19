Boy served cocktail at Saugatuck restaurant

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — A young boy was served alcohol at a popular restaurant in downtown Saugatuck last week, police confirmed Wednesday.

An anonymous tip Wednesday alleged the boy consumed alcohol Friday while he and his parents dined on The Butler’s outdoor patio.

Investigators with the Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department looked into the accusation after 24 Hour News 8 called them. It was the first time they had heard about it. They soon confirmed only to 24 Hour News 8 that the young boy was treated at Holland Hospital after consuming the drink.

Police aren’t sure how old he is, but believe he’s either preschool- or kindergarten-aged. It’s also not clear where he’s from.

The person who alerted 24 Hour News 8 was inside the restaurant that night and said a waitress gave the boy a “pineapple popsicle” cocktail instead of juice. The Butler’s menu shows that drink consists of vodka, rum, pineapple juice and orange juice.

It’s not clear what time of day the incident happened. Investigators say they’re still gathering information.

Anyone who’s familiar with Saugatuck knows The Butler, which has a staple along the Kalamazoo Lake waterfront for decades. Police stressed the restaurant is taking the incident seriously.

The Butler provided 24 Hour News 8 with this statement:

“In our 56 years of doing business as a family owned restaurant we at The Butler are taking this incident very seriously. Disciplinary measures were taken immediately and actions have been taken to ensure something like this won’t happen again. We are cooperating with all parties involved.”

24 Hour News 8 dug into the restaurant’s record with the Michigan’s Liquor Control Commission, finding it is clean overall. It has had only had two instances of serving to minors, once in 1996 and once in 2011.

