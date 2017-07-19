“Driving Change” helped reduce fatal and injury crashes by 82% in 2016

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Over the past 10 years, Grand Rapids has become a robust bicycling community by installing over 80 miles of bike lanes and infrastructure on its city streets.

That growth has also led to some bicyle-related ordinances that aim to keep bikers, pedestrians, and drivers safe… So, for the second year, the city’s promoting a bicycle safety education campaign to reduce crashes and promote a culture of respect.

We headed to one of the city’s busiest business districts to take a closer look at the rules of the road there!

>>> Take a look at the video above to learn more!

The city says the “Driving Change” helped reduce the number of crashes between motorists and bicyclists last year – fatal and serious injury crashes were down 82% in 2016.

This is really an education effort.

Police say if they see someone breaking bicycle safety rules, the goal is to inform them about the changes that have been made to city codes – not to issue citations. The goal is to show that these rules make everyone safe on our roads.

You can learn more about Grand Rapids “Driving Change” Bicycle Safety campaign by going to http://grdrivingchange.org/.

