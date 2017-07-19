Guilty verdict in murder near GRCC parking ramp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury has convicted a man guilty of stabbing and killing a woman in an apparently random attack on Grand Rapids Community College’s campus last year.

On Wednesday, 20-year-old Marcus Bivins was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Jeanne Huntoon, 34, of Muskegon.

Authorities say Bivins beat and stabbed Huntoon near the Bostwick Avenue NE parking ramp in the early hours of April 30, 2016. Surveillance video shows he then tried to hide her body between some shrubs. A witness called police to report someone dragging what appeared a body, and responding officers soon discovered Huntoon’s body.

Bivins was arrested the next day. Court records show that he confessed to the killing and said he would kill again.

Police said Huntoon and Bivins did not know one another and described the crime as “a random act of violence.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 16.

