How foot solutions helps walkers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Walking is good for everyone!
It’s an endurance exercise, which means it strengthens your heart, helps your lungs work more efficiently and gives you stamina so you don’t tire as easily.
Regular walking reduces the risk of many diseases:
- Heart Attack
- Stroke
- Obesity
- High Blood Pressure
- Diabetes
A regular walking routine also helps strengthen bones, reducing the risk of osteoporosis (thinning of bones), strengthens muscles and helps maintain joint flexibility. It reduces joint stiffness and muscle weakness in folks with arthritis, strengthens the muscles and tissues surrounding the joints – helping protect them from daily stress.
So many benefits!
Just two miles a day can have profound impact on your life, including:
- A longer life
- 30 mins/day can extend life 1.3 years
- Greater mobility
- Decrease risk of adult disability by 41 percent
- A better mood
- Adults who walk feel better & have lower rates of depression
- Better brain function
- Boosts brainpower and reduces memory loss
How does foot solutions help walkers?
We have you describe your discomfort, and share any previous walking or medical related issues. Each foot is individually assessed to understand a unique structure. Your walking gait is reviewed to understand how your feet, ankles, knees and hips work together. A digital walking assessment is performed to better understand how your feet perform under stress
We recommend various types of footwear and supportive devices and have you test them to find your best solution.
