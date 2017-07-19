How foot solutions helps walkers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Walking is good for everyone!

It’s an endurance exercise, which means it strengthens your heart, helps your lungs work more efficiently and gives you stamina so you don’t tire as easily.

Regular walking reduces the risk of many diseases:

Heart Attack

Stroke

Obesity

High Blood Pressure

Diabetes

A regular walking routine also helps strengthen bones, reducing the risk of osteoporosis (thinning of bones), strengthens muscles and helps maintain joint flexibility. It reduces joint stiffness and muscle weakness in folks with arthritis, strengthens the muscles and tissues surrounding the joints – helping protect them from daily stress.

So many benefits!

Just two miles a day can have profound impact on your life, including:

A longer life 30 mins/day can extend life 1.3 years

Greater mobility Decrease risk of adult disability by 41 percent

A better mood Adults who walk feel better & have lower rates of depression

Better brain function Boosts brainpower and reduces memory loss



How does foot solutions help walkers?

We have you describe your discomfort, and share any previous walking or medical related issues. Each foot is individually assessed to understand a unique structure. Your walking gait is reviewed to understand how your feet, ankles, knees and hips work together. A digital walking assessment is performed to better understand how your feet perform under stress

We recommend various types of footwear and supportive devices and have you test them to find your best solution.

SUMMER CLEARANCE SALE:

30 to 50% Off In-Stock Sandals w/ limited exceptions

Some Summer Shoes 30% Off

Custom Casted Orthotics $50 Off

For other purchases – mention 8West for $10 off

