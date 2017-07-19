In GR, Calley talks combating lead poisoning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley visited Grand Rapids Wednesday to talk about the need to eliminate lead contamination.

When you think about lead contamination, you may immediately think about the lead that tainted Flint’s water, but in Kent County the bigger concern is likely lead paint in older homes. Even if it was painted over, it may be exposed due to chipping or remodeling. That creates a danger of lead poisoning, particularly for children.

Calley has chaired a committee called the Childhood Lead Poisoning Elimination Board for the past year and now wants to partner with local communities to “Get The Lead Out.”

He talked with the Kent County Lead Task Force about his efforts statewide and emphasized why it’s important to stop the problem before it begins.

“What we’re trying to do is get to a point where we’re focusing on primary prevention — eliminating the lead poisoning from happening in the first place as opposed to reacting lead poisoning when it happens,” Calley said.

Calley told the task force that earlier Wednesday, $6 million in grants became available from the federal government to be used for lead abatement in Michigan.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

