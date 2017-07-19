JULY 20: Maranda Park Party Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the community partners who continues to support and participate year after year at park parties is Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Here with us today, is Shari Schwanzl, Vice President of Operations and Nursing.

>>> Take a look at the video above to learn why Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital supports Maranda Park Parties!

Maranda Park Party comes to Kollen Park in Holland on Thursday, July 20th. The party is from noon to 2 p.m., with a free lunch for anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last. Everyone is invited and everything is free!

>>> Follow along on social media with #MarandaParkParty

