Monkey birth surprises workers at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s a tiny surprise awaiting visitors to John Ball Zoo’s South America exhibit: A white-faced saki monkey there has given birth.

Zoo workers were surprised Monday morning to find the baby monkey, which now clings tightly to its mom and is “bright and alert,” according to John Ball Zoo. Visitors may have trouble spotting the baby monkey because it blends into its mother’s fur.

The zoo says workers won’t know the baby’s sex until its first veterinary exam in a few months.

Officials with the white-faced saki monkey species survival plan recommended breeding the baby’s parents, Helen and Yaki. However, John Ball Zoo was not optimistic the pair would have a baby, since they are well past the average life span of saki monkeys.

The median life expectancy of the species is 10-20 years, but some saki monkeys have been known to live in their 30s, according to the zoo.

Helen and Yaki have already successfully raised three other babies at John Ball Zoo. Those monkeys now live in other zoos.

