Naked woman found on Battle Creek fire truck

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are trying to determine how a naked woman ended up on a fire truck parked in the fire station.

It happened at Battle Creek Fire Station No. 6, located at 2401 Capital Ave. SW, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department.

The agency confirmed crews found the naked woman on a fire truck when they woke up around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Her condition is unclear.

24 Hour News 8 is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the case. Check back on woodtv.com for updates.

