Newaygo Co. woman found guilty for murder of husband

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury has found a woman guilty in the murder of her husband who died in their Sand Lake-area home in 2015.

On Wednesday, 46-year-old Glenna Duram was found guilty of first-degree murder and a felony firearm charge in Newaygo County Court.

Martin Duram was shot five times and found dead in their Ensley Township home in May 2015. Glenna Duram survived a bullet wound to the head in what prosecutors said was a suicide attempt.

Family members said the couple’s pet, an African grey parrot named Bud, seemed to replay the murder by mimicking what sounds like an argument between a male and female.

In a video the family said it took several weeks after the incident, the bird says, “Don’t f–ing shoot.”

The prosecutor previously said the bird wasn’t ruled out as a potential piece of evidence, but did not end up using the pet in court.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 28.

