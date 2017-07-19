Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

The Associated Press Published:
Sen. John McCain
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, during the committee's confirmation hearing for Navy Secretary nominee Richard Spencer.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain of Arizona has been diagnosed with a brain tumor after having a blood clot removed.

A statement from his office stated that after McCain had a blood clot removed from above his left eye on Friday, doctors found a brain tumor called a glioblastoma.

McCain has been a big name in the Republican party for years, earning himself a reputation as a maverick. He used that reputation to propel his 2008 run for the White House, but ultimately lost to then-Sen. Barack Obama.

