Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain of Arizona has been diagnosed with a brain tumor after having a blood clot removed.

A statement from his office stated that after McCain had a blood clot removed from above his left eye on Friday, doctors found a brain tumor called a glioblastoma.

BREAKING: Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer. pic.twitter.com/wd2otHezMP — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 20, 2017

McCain has been a big name in the Republican party for years, earning himself a reputation as a maverick. He used that reputation to propel his 2008 run for the White House, but ultimately lost to then-Sen. Barack Obama.

