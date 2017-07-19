Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain of Arizona has been diagnosed with a brain tumor after having a blood clot removed.
A statement from his office stated that after McCain had a blood clot removed from above his left eye on Friday, doctors found a brain tumor called a glioblastoma.
McCain has been a big name in the Republican party for years, earning himself a reputation as a maverick. He used that reputation to propel his 2008 run for the White House, but ultimately lost to then-Sen. Barack Obama.
This is a breaking story. Check back for more details soon.