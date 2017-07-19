Suspected serial thief arrested in Kent County

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) –- A person caught on camera stepping out of a stolen Cadillac Escalade is also suspected in a series of thefts in the Cannon Township area, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

The SUV was stolen during a Saturday home invasion in Grandville, deputies said. Two days later, authorities found the vehicle near Lincoln Lake Avenue and 14 Mile Road in Oakfield Township, took the suspect into custody, and searched a Cannon Township home.

Detectives say the other home invasions happened at night and purses and wallets were stolen. Detectives are still analyzing evidence in the crimes.

The suspect was charged Wednesday with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with additional information in these cases is encouraged to contact Det. Tanis at 616.632.6015 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

