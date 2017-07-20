BHPD seeks person of interest in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a person of interest in the shooting of a 35-year-old Benton Harbor man.

In a release, police said officers were dispatched to Lakeland Medical Center around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday to investigate a patient wounded by a gunshot. Police said the incident took place at 410 Division St. in Benton Harbor.

The victim has been identified as Darnell Walker, according to the release.

Authorities are seeking 34-year-old Augusta Sims of Benton Harbor as a person of interest for questioning. Officers have questioned several people on the matter and are following several leads, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety Tip Line at 269.927.0293 of Crime Stoppers at 800.342.7867.

