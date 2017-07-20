Deputy responding to call injured in Holland Twp. crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A deputy was injured in a crash while responding to a call in Holland Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says.

At 12:43 p.m. Thursday, the deputy responded to what was initially reported as a car-pedestrian crash at Lakewood Boulevard and Beeline Road. However, the driver at the scene said she hit a bicyclist while turning onto Lakewood Boulevard.

Authorities said one of the drivers stuck in the traffic backup tried to make a U-turn on Lakewood Boulevard and collided with the deputy’s cruiser. The sheriff’s office said the deputy’s emergency lights and sirens were activated at the time of the crash.

Both the deputy and driver were taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered not life-threatening.

Authorities say the bicyclist hit in the first crash had minor injuries.

