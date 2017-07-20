Dunes threaten second cottage at Silver Lake

Related Coverage Silver Lake Dunes swallow up house





GOLDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Chicago family who lost a cottage to the shifting sands at Silver Lake in Oceana County a few months ago is now on the verge of losing a second house to the dunes.

As the sand inches closer, the Dressler family is working to move as much off their property as possible.

“The dune is beautiful, but when I’m standing on this side of the house looking that way, I don’t know, a little bit of a heartache,” owner Sue Dressler told 24 Hour News 8 Thursday.

She has been through this before.

“The sand’s pretty much always been much been an issue,” she said.

She and her family lost a smaller cottage a few months ago to the 80-foot dune. Now they are making every effort to not only save their second cottage, but also the line of homes behind theirs in the path of the monstrous dune.

“You live through this, think it’ll never happen to me. It won’t. We’ll just keep digging ourselves out,” Dressler said.

Her father-in-law purchased both properties more than 25 years ago. In 2005, Dressler and her husband took over managing them. She says it wasn’t cheap, costing roughly $10,000 per year to have a company come in and push back the sand.

The wind and mild winters have made that task exceedingly more difficult.

“Last three winters were so harsh that it really made a difference in not having a break during those winter months. I mean, it’s wonderful when it’s not blowing and the sand, just holding it in place,” Dressler said.

“It could be below 32 degrees, but if there’s no moisture in the sand, it’s still not going to freeze solid. It still will blow and move at 10 degrees below zero. If it’s dry, it’s going to blow,” Michigan Department of Natural Resources Silver Lake State Park Manager Jody Johnston explained.

He said that every year, moving sand becomes more of an issue, traveling anywhere from two to six feet.

“In the 20 years I’ve been involved in this park as an employee, I have seen the dunes moves closer and closer to our infrastructure. So it’s just part of Mother Nature in this area with an open dune system,” Johnston said.

He says the DNR and the Department of Environmental Quality are working with the Dressler family to find a solution.

A neighbor who owns a construction company is letting the Dresslers use a front-end loader free of charge to haul off the sand to the Golden Sands Golf Course, which is letting them dump as much sand as they want. Dressler says hauling off the sand has never been done before.

“We want the next generations to enjoy (the cottage). That’s what this whole thing is about. It’s not really about us now, it’s about the future,” she said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Dressler family push back the sand.

