Fruit Ridge Ave. in Alpine Twp. closed due to crash

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fruit Ridge Avenue in Alpine Township is closed Thursday morning due to a crash.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on Fruit Ridge Avenue near 7 Mile Road, north of Grand Rapids, according to Kent County dispatchers.

Authorities have shut down Fruit Ridge Avenue between 6 Mile Road and 7 Mile Road as they continue to investigate the crash.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash, but dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that one vehicle was found in a nearby field.

Authorities have not released any information regarding injuries.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on scene. Check back with woodtv.com for the latest information.

