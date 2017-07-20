Guilty plea in Muskegon drug trafficking case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the men arrested in a drug bust in metro Muskegon earlier this year has pleaded guilty to the federal charges against him.

Court records show that Demarco Knox entered his plea on Tuesday, admitting to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Knox as arrested in March as part of a bust that police say involved kilos of cocaine, heroin, meth and ecstasy.

Also arrested on the same day were Alfonso Johnson and James Kitchen. They, along with a fourth person named Devanda Montgomery, also face federal charges including conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute drugs.

Kitchen is an employee of the Michigan Department of Corrections who has worked for 16 years investigating prisoner complaints. He was placed on unpaid suspension after his arrest.

Knox faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced, which is slated to happen Nov. 27.

