Man who allegedly sparked deadly shootout gets prison

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland man who prosecutors say fired a gun, leading to a shootout that killed a young father, is going to prison.

A federal judge recently sentenced 24-year-old Demetrius Viney, Jr. to 100 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A Thursday news release from the Department of Justice said on Sept. 11, Viney shot at a rival in the parking lot of the Hookah Lounge. The acting U.S. attorney says that gunfire led to a shootout, which killed Viney’s friend, 22-year-old Anthony Lamb.

The judge decided Viney deserved “an enhanced sentence” because shooting at his rival constituted attempted second-degree murder.

“Instead of becoming a law-abiding citizen, Demetrius Viney, Jr. chose to continue a life of crime, and it led to the death of his friend,” Thomas Chittum of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms stated in the release. “His lengthy prison sentence should serve as a warning to others who might consider making similar poor choices.”

As part of his sentence, Viney must be supervised for three years following his release, forefeit the weapon and pay a $1,200 fine.

Two other men were also charged in the case. Adam Rene Young of Fennville was charged with open murder, open manslaughter, carrying a concealed weapon, lying to a peace officer and felony firearm; Aaron Young was arrested near Memphis, Tennessee months after the murder.

