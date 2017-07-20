Maranda Park Party comes to Holland’s Kollen Park

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland, get ready for a day filled with free fun as Maranda’s Park Party comes to Kollen Park Thursday.

Come down for a lunch of grilled, all-beef hot dogs and fresh apple slices, which is free to everyone age 18 and younger starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last.

The free fun festivities run from noon until 2 p.m. and include more activities than ever before. Children can also receive a free fidget spinner at the Ferris State University tent.

>>LEARN MORE: Maranda Park Party

For those who cannot make it out to Kollen Park Thursday, Maranda will host one more park party this summer at Northwestern Middle School in Battle Creek on July 27.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

