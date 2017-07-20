Natural gas leak forces evacuation in Plainfield Twp.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters say they ordered an evacuation of a dozen Plainfield Township homes after a natural gas leak in the area.

At approximately 10:37 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to a new subdivision in the 600 block of West Canterbury Drive in Belmont. Crews determined a Hydra Hoe from Dykema Excavators was digging as part of utility work when it hit and busted a 2-inch natural gas pipe.

Firefighters said the strong scent of natural gas covered a few city blocks. With the help of the Rockford Department of Public Safety, crews taped off the leak area and determined 12 homes in the “hot zone” would need to be evacuated.

Firefighters found just one person inside one of the houses in the evacuation area; that person moved to a safer place.

DTE Energy workers arrived at the scene at 10:50 a.m. and capped the leak in about 27 minutes, firefighters said. No one was hurt.

