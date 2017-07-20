PD: 2 found stabbed in Marshall home; suspect also injured

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A 52-year-old man accused of repeatedly stabbing two people inside a Marshall home is facing charges, police say.

Officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Mansion Street around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. There, the homeowner led officers to the kitchen area, where three people were lying on the floor.

Investigators believe the 52-year-old man had stabbed a 34-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man multiple times. The suspect also suffered blunt force trauma type injuries, according to police.

All three people were taken to Oaklawn Hospital. The woman was transferred to Borgess Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The conditions of the male victim and suspect are not clear.

Detectives say everyone at the home was acquainted and had previous contact with Marshall police.

Once warrants are approved, the 52-year-old suspect is expected to be arrested and formally charged with two counts of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, aggravated domestic assault and being an habitual offender.

Authorities are withholding the suspect’s name until he’s formally charged in the case.

