Scandinavian Cooking with Ginger Chef

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Public Library has a wonderful summer tradition of putting on an adult reading program called GR Reads that pairs great books with funivities activities tied to those books.

Today’s Book is called Horrorstör. Take a look in the video above!

Event – Scandinavian Cooking with the Ginger Chef

Monday, July 24, 2017, 7:00 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 7:00 pm Central Reformed Church – 10 College Ave NE Parking available in the church lot: enter the church on the east side of the building.

Join Chef Jen, the Ginger Chef, for a cooking class featuring Scandinavian cuisine. Learn professional cooking techniques to change up your weekly fare. Step-by-step instructions along with recipes will teach you how to prepare classic Scandinavian food. Enjoy a small plate tasting and learn culinary trained techniques in a fun and enjoyable atmosphere. Seating is limited and available on a first come, first served basis.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

