Similarities in armed robberies at gas stations

NEW ERA, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Oceana and Muskegon counties are investigating similar armed robberies at two gas station convenience stores in the last 10 days.

The most recent robbery happened at the Wesco in New Era around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the robber entered the store and demanded money. After getting cash, he ran away.

A K-9 was called in, but didn’t find the robber.

Surveillance images from the Wesco show the robber was wearing a jacket like the one worn by the man who robbed a gas station near Twin Lake, about half an hour south of New Era, in the early hours of July 10. In both cases, the robber was carrying a black bag and black handgun.

Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast told 24 Hour News 8 on Thursday that his department is working with the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the New Era robbery can call the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office at 231.873.2121.

