Three Rivers teen drowns in St. Joseph River

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old Three Rivers teen died on Wednesday after getting swept underwater trying to swim across the St. Joseph River.

Police said in a release that the teen was swimming in the river with a group of friends. Witnesses reported that when the victim attempted to swim across, the current took him under the water.

Three Rivers police and fire departments were sent to the area of Thomas and King streets around 1:29 p.m., police said. The St. Joseph County Dive Rescue Team was able to locate the missing swimmer after a three-hour search.

The victim has been identified as Marco David Chapman, a Three Rivers High School student.

Emotional support will be held for students by the Three Rivers High School Crisis Response Team in the school’s main office on Thursday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

