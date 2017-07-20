USS Gerald R. Ford to be commissioned Saturday





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Saturday in Newport News, Virginia, the U.S. Navy will commission its newest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford.

The $12.9 billion vessel, the first of its class, has been under construction since 2009 and was delivered to the Navy last month. It will serve as a lasting tribute to Grand Rapids’ favorite son.

When you ask former Ford staffer Red Cavaney about the carrier, his eyes light up.

“The most sophisticated aircraft carrier ever built,” he described it. “…It will be around for almost 50 years and the last of the class will just be built when this one leaves, and so the force projection will have state-of-the-art technology for almost a century.”

The Ford is the first new class of aircraft carrier created since 1975.

For those who have been close to the process and were also close to the president, Saturday’s ceremonies will be both a tribute and a relief.

Ford’s daughter Susan Ford Bales, the ship’s sponsor, has been a part of the project from the beginning — as early as 2006. She said she was looking forward not only to the final ceremony but also to seeing the ship in action.

“I’m excited for her to be deployed and for the country to count on her and to be part of whatever activities are going on and reading about her in the paper and seeing her picture when she’s out there fighting for America. That’s what I’m looking forward to,” Bales said.

When asked if the commissioning would bring some sense of satisfaction, Ford’s former personal assistant, Greg Willard, said the word “some” wasn’t strong enough.

“Not some, my friend, but an enormous amount of satisfaction,” he told 24 Hour News 8. “I think David Broder, the late columnist for The Washington Post, got it best … and I think this commissioning would be exhibit A to David’s quote, ‘In an odd, inexplicable way, the truth has begun to dawn on the American people that Gerald Ford is the kind of president they always wanted and didn’t know they had.'”

24 Hour News 8 political reporter Rick Albin is in Virginia for the commissioning

