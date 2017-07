BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was airlifted to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a crash involving a car and an a semi-truck in Battle Creek.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. on northbound M-44 at Beckley Road, near Lakeview Square Mall. The Battle Creek Police Department did not immediately release details about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police said the 61-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital in Kalamazoo. Her condition was not known later Thursday.

