Wyoming mom arrested in suspicious death of baby boy





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A 22-year-old Wyoming woman is in the Kent County jail in connection to the suspicious death of her child, police say.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said it was advised the woman had taken her 6-month-old boy to the emergency room at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. The infant was dead on arrival, according to police.

Police believe the infant died in the 2600 block of McKee Avenue SW. His mother was arrested late Wednesday night, officers said.

Authorities are withholding the mother’s name until she’s formally charged in the case, which police say will likely happen Thursday.

Wyoming police say the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We have a crew working to learn more. Check back for updates on woodtv.com and live reports on 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

