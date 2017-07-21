2 semi-crash shuts down WB I-94 in Mattawan

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

MATTAWAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have shut down westbound I-94 in Mattawan after a crash involving two semi-trucks.

Van Buren County dispatchers said the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. Friday on the highway near exit 66 to Mattawan.

One semi-truck appears to have rear-ended a second semi-truck based on viewer photos and videos submitted to ReportIt@woodtv.com.

The viewer video shows someone using a hammer to try to break into the smashed cab of the semi-truck.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced all westbound lanes surrounding the crash were closed just after 10 a.m. Drivers are encouraged to detour onto the Mattawan exit.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions

This is a developing story. Check back on woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

