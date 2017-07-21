American Idol’s Matt Giraud comes home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Matt Giraud is a singer/songwriter from Kalamazoo, Michigan who achieved national recognition and acclaim for his performances on the hit show American Idol.

As a favorite of the judges, he was the first ever recipient of the judges’ save, Matt went on to finish 5th on Season 8 of American Idol (2008-2009).

Since then, Matt has appeared on various media outlets and talk shows (i.e. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Live with Regis & Kelly). He continues to tour all over the world and most recently has been playing with some of the biggest symphonies in the US. He has performed on stages such as The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, The Phoenix Symphony Hall in Phoenix and for a crowd of over 9,000 for the Taste of Kalamazoo in Michigan.

Learn more on his Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mattgiraud/

…and follow along on Instagram!

