Authorities: Missing Galesburg man found

GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have located a missing Galesburg man with dementia on Friday after a three-day search.

Daniel Klosterman, 73, was located by the Farmington Hills Police Department in a Target, police said in a release. Police said that he is reported as doing fine and was taken into protective custody by Farmington Hills police.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said arrangements are being made with family members to return Klosterman home.

Klosterman had last been seen leaving Paw Paw on Tuesday before being found on Friday.

