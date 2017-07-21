Authorities seek person of interest in BC VA larceny

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a person interest involved in the theft of items from a vehicle at the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Veterans Affairs investigators say an employee reported that her vehicle was broken into while at work and several items were stolen, including credit and debit cards.

The stolen cards were later used at the Shell and Marathon gas stations in Battle Creek. The suspect also tried to the use the cards at the Office Max in Portage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Veteran Affairs Police Cpt. Brandon Carley at 269.223.5137.

