Create a fashionable and functional kitchen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Is your kitchen fashionable or functional? Or is it neither? Well the good news is – you can have both, and there are professionals out there who know their stuff; Kim Racette from Kitchens by Katie is in studio with a couple of great ideas.
>>> We’re solving problems in the kitchen – take a look in the video above!
Eliminating problems:
- Crisscross corner
- New drawers/creating a drawer bank/file drawers
Bringing a kitchen up to date:
- Making room for bigger fridges
- Trimming up for micro-hood clearance
- Removing peek through peninsular cabinets
- Adding a dishwasher
Getting organized:
- Above fridge pull-outs
- Pantry and base roll-outs
- Trash roll-outs
- Tray dividers
Bringing the new colors through the home:
- Coordinating vanities/mantels to match kitchen