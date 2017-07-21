Deputies seek Augusta gas station robbery suspect

AUGUSTA, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the woman they say robbed a gas station early Friday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the Shell Gas Station and Food Mart located at 101 E. Michigan Avenue in Augusta, east of Kalamazoo.

Deputies say a woman demanded money from the clerk and implied she had a weapon. The suspect ran out of the gas station before she was able to get any cash when another customer walked in.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-6 with a medium build. She was last seen wearing all black and had a diamond stud piercing in her left nostril.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

