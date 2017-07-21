GRFC advances to national championship with PKs

Related Coverage GRFC dominates FC Indiana in first playoff game





GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Football Club women’s team continued its winning ways on Friday night, but needed penalty kicks to do it.

The Ladies in Blue defeated Long Island 3-2 in penalty kicks to move on to the United Women’s Soccer National Championship game on Friday.

Grand Rapids will host Santa Clarita on Saturday at Grandville High School for the championship match.

In the club’s first season, it has won the United Women’s Soccer Midwest Conference title and will play in the national championship.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

