Kalamazoo Co. undersheriff announces retirement

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — After eight years as the Kalamazoo County undersheriff, Paul Matyas announced that he will be retiring in fall 2017.

“My experience at the Sheriff’s Office has been very rewarding for both myself and my wife Linda. We will always cherish the friends we have made in the public safety community, the Kalamazoo community, and the media. Our home has always been in the Kalamazoo/Portage community and we plan to enjoy our retirement here too,” Matyas said in a Friday news release.

Prior to working at the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Matyas was at the Portage Department of Public Safety for 33 years.

The release said Matyas will help Kalamazoo County Sherriff Richard Fuller search for a new undersheriff, which is expected to be in place by early October 2017.

