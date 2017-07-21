KCAS Pets of the Week: Chaquita and Anna

Left to right: Chaquita and Anna, who are available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter, as of July 21, 2017. (Left photo courtesy Green Dog Photography.)


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a fun-loving friend to add to your active family, look no farther than this week’s pets of the week.

Chaquita
An undated courtesy photo of Chaquita. (Green Dog Photography)

First up is Chaquita. She’s a energetic 3-year-old Labrador retriever mix who came to the Kent County Animal Shelter as a stray.

Chaquita is a water-loving pup who is always ready to play. She would be perfect for an active owner looking for a buddy to join in on all the fun and games.

A July 21, 2017 photo of Anna, who was available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Next is Anna. She’s a Labrador retriever-border collie mix who also arrived as a stray.

Anna is 6 months old – the perfect age to start socializing a dog. Shelter workers say she’s a sweet, fun-loving dog who’s great for any family that is willing to take her to obedience training.

Anna would fair best in a home that’s not an apartment, because she’s a more energetic dog.

If you’re interested in adopting Chaquita, Anna or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

