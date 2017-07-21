KCAS Pets of the Week: Chaquita and Anna





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a fun-loving friend to add to your active family, look no farther than this week’s pets of the week.

First up is Chaquita. She’s a energetic 3-year-old Labrador retriever mix who came to the Kent County Animal Shelter as a stray.

Chaquita is a water-loving pup who is always ready to play. She would be perfect for an active owner looking for a buddy to join in on all the fun and games.

Next is Anna. She’s a Labrador retriever-border collie mix who also arrived as a stray.

Anna is 6 months old – the perfect age to start socializing a dog. Shelter workers say she’s a sweet, fun-loving dog who’s great for any family that is willing to take her to obedience training.

Anna would fair best in a home that’s not an apartment, because she’s a more energetic dog.

If you’re interested in adopting Chaquita, Anna or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

—-

Online:

Kent County Animal Shelter on Facebook

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

