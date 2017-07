KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Kalamazoo mobile home park Thursday night. They are still searching for the shooter who is responsible.

It happened at Americana Estates around 9:30 p.m., off of S. Drake Road south of W. KI Avenue.

Investigators say this is a homicide investigation.

Daybreak will be live with the latest details starting at 4:30 a.m.

